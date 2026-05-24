Bonus Shares This Week: LIC, PAE, F Mec International — Check Record Dates

The bustling Q4FY26 earnings season is entering its final week, and as the end approaches, the list of companies trading ex-record date for various corporate actions grows.
On the bonus shares front, the spotlight is shining on LIC's (Life Insurance Corporation of India) 1:1 issue. Besides that, PAE Ltd., and F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. have also announced record dates for their respective share allotments.
A record date is the cut-off date fixed by a company to determine shareholders eligible to receive bonus shares, investors eyeing any corporate action must pay close attention to the record dates.
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To become eligible for bonus shares, investors need to own the shares before the ex-date. Since Indian equity markets follow the T+1 settlement cycle, purchasing shares at least one trading day before the record date is typically necessary to qualify.
Here's a look at the upcoming bonus issues and their key dates:
|Company
|Bonus Issue
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|PAE Ltd
|6:1
|May 25, 2026
|May 25, 2026
|F Mec International Financial Services Ltd
|1:10
|May 26, 2026
|May 26, 2026
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|1:1
|May 29, 2026
|May 29, 2026
LIC's 1:1 Bonus Issue
State-run insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India has fixed May 29, 2026 as the record date for its 1:1 bonus issue. Under the announced ratio, shareholders will receive one additional equity share for every one share held.
PAE's 6:1 Bonus
PAE Ltd has announced a 6:1 bonus issue, with May 25, 2026 fixed as both the ex-date and record date. Eligible shareholders will receive six bonus shares for every one share held.
F Mec International's 1:10 Bonus
F Mec International Financial Services Ltd has fixed May 26, 2026 as the record date for its 1:10 bonus issue. Shareholders will receive one bonus share for every 10 shares held in the company.
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