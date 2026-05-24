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Bonus Shares This Week: LIC, PAE, F Mec International — Check Record Dates

A record date is the cut-off date fixed by a company to determine shareholders eligible to receive bonus shares, investors eyeing any corporate action must pay close attention to the record dates.

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Bonus Shares This Week: LIC, PAE, F Mec International — Check Record Dates
Bonus shares this week.
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The bustling Q4FY26 earnings season is entering its final week, and as the end approaches, the list of companies trading ex-record date for various corporate actions grows. 

On the bonus shares front, the spotlight is shining on LIC's (Life Insurance Corporation of India) 1:1 issue. Besides that, PAE Ltd., and F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. have also announced record dates for their respective share allotments.

A record date is the cut-off date fixed by a company to determine shareholders eligible to receive bonus shares, investors eyeing any corporate action must pay close attention to the record dates.

ALSO READ: NTPC Declares Final Dividend Of Rs 3.5 Per Share; Logs 38% Surge In Net Profit

To become eligible for bonus shares, investors need to own the shares before the ex-date. Since Indian equity markets follow the T+1 settlement cycle, purchasing shares at least one trading day before the record date is typically necessary to qualify.

Here's a look at the upcoming bonus issues and their key dates:

CompanyBonus IssueEx-DateRecord Date
PAE Ltd6:1May 25, 2026May 25, 2026
F Mec International Financial Services Ltd1:10May 26, 2026May 26, 2026
Life Insurance Corporation of India1:1May 29, 2026May 29, 2026

LIC's 1:1 Bonus Issue

State-run insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India has fixed May 29, 2026 as the record date for its 1:1 bonus issue. Under the announced ratio, shareholders will receive one additional equity share for every one share held.

PAE's 6:1 Bonus

PAE Ltd has announced a 6:1 bonus issue, with May 25, 2026 fixed as both the ex-date and record date. Eligible shareholders will receive six bonus shares for every one share held.

F Mec International's 1:10 Bonus

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd has fixed May 26, 2026 as the record date for its 1:10 bonus issue. Shareholders will receive one bonus share for every 10 shares held in the company.

ALSO READ: Trent Bonus Issue: Record Date Announced — Details Inside

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