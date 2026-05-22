Lily Collins' Emily In Paris To Wrap Up With Final Season 6, Confirms Creator Darren Star

After years of romance, fashion, friendship and Parisian drama, Emily in Paris is officially preparing to say goodbye. Netflix has confirmed that the upcoming sixth season of the hit series will be its last.

The announcement comes shortly after production on Season 6 officially began. The streaming platform had earlier renewed the show for another season, but creators have now revealed that the next chapter will also serve as the series finale.

Lily Collins Returns For Finale Season

Lily Collins will return once again as Emily Cooper, the ambitious American marketing executive whose move from Chicago to Paris changed her life completely.

Created by Darren Star, the series followed Emily as she tried to balance her demanding career, complicated relationships, friendships and life in Paris while adjusting to a completely new culture.

Over the years, the show became one of Netflix's most recognisable comfort dramas, attracting a global fanbase with its glamorous fashion, scenic Paris locations and romantic storylines.

Darren Star Shares Emotional Message

Following the announcement, Darren Star thanked the cast, crew and fans who supported the series throughout its run. “Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime,” Star said in a statement.

He also thanked Netflix, Paramount and viewers worldwide for embracing the show over the years. “As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us,” he added.

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Star further shared, “We can't wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have Emily in Paris!”

One Final Season Ahead

Alongside Lily Collins, the series also stars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and Camille Razat.

The final season is expected to continue from the major events of the previous installment and bring closure to Emily's professional and personal journey.

Before the final season arrives, fans can revisit Emily Cooper's journey, as all five previous seasons of Emily in Paris are currently streaming on Netflix.

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