Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix To Return From 2027 On Five-Year Deal At Istanbul Park

Formula 1 will return to Istanbul Park from the 2027 season with an official statement confirming a five-year agreement with the Turkish Grand Prix, running through to 2031. The announcement, made on April 24, brings back one of the most highly regarded modern circuits to the calendar following a brief cameo appearance during COVID.

The 5.33 kilometre track's return, however, comes within the framework of a capped 24-race calendar, with the championship moving into a rotation model with certain tracks to accommodate demand from venues.

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From 2027, both the Belgian Grand Prix and the Spanish Grand Prix will move to a rotation system. Meanwhile, the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort is expected to host its final race in 2026, effectively opening up a permanent slot that Istanbul Park will now occupy.

Istanbul Park first hosted Formula 1 in 2005 and remained on the schedule until 2011 before financial disagreements led to its removal. Designed by Hermann Tilke, the track stands out for its iconic Turn 8. Nicknamed "Diabolica," the 640-metre curve is widely considered one of the most legendary and physically demanding corners in Formula 1 history.

BREAKING: The Turkish Grand Prix will return to the calendar from 2027 as part of a new five-year agreement 🇹🇷#F1 #TurkishGP pic.twitter.com/MAfhrOCnTH — Formula 1 (@F1) April 24, 2026

The track briefly returned during the pandemic-disrupted seasons of 2020 and 2021, when Lewis Hamilton won his record-equalling seventh F1 title at the circuit.

Felipe Massa remains the most successful driver at the venue, winning three consecutive races between 2006 and 2008. Juan Pablo Montoya's lap record from the inaugural race still stands, underlining the unique characteristics of the circuit.

Speaking on the occasion of Istanbul Park's F1 return, Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "Formula 1 ranks among the world's foremost sporting events, distinguished by its spectacle, its young fan base, and its leadership in automotive technologies."

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The President also stressed on the fan following for the sport within Turkey, saying, "The races reach nearly 19 million people in our country, while around 7.5 million follow them closely on social media.

"I regard Turkey's return to the Formula 1 calendar as a clear reflection of the strong confidence placed in our country - in our robust organisational capacity, in our modern sports and healthcare infrastructure, and, of course, in the renowned hospitality of the Turkish nation."

Meanwhile F1 president Stefano Domenicali said, "We are delighted to be returning to the incredible and vibrant city of Istanbul from 2027 to thrill all our fans in Turkey and around the world on one of the most exciting and challenging circuits in Formula 1.

"As a city, Istanbul represents a cultural gateway between Europe and Asia, offering a unique blend of history and tradition with a forward-thinking approach to sport, business, and entertainment."

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