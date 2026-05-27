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Vadilal Industries Declares Rs 43/Share Dividend As Q4 Profit Rockets 150%

Vadilal Ltd.'s profit was at Rs 55 crore compared to Rs 22 crore in the year-ago period.

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Vadilal Industries Declares Rs 43/Share Dividend As Q4 Profit Rockets 150%
Vadilal Ltd.'s profit was at Rs 55 crore compared to Rs 22 crore in the year-ago period.
Photo Source: Company Website

Vadilal Industries Ltd. declared a final dividend worth Rs 43 per share, after logging a 150% year-on-year uptick on its consolidated net profit, as per its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. The company's profit was at Rs 55 crore compared to Rs 22 crore in the year-ago period.

The frozen dessert brand's revenue was up 51% year-on-year at Rs 416 crore, compared to Rs 275 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 116% year-on-year to Rs 85 crore, compared to Rs 39 crore in the preceding fiscal. The Ebitda margin widened at 20.4% from 14.3% in year prior for the same time period under review.

Vadilal Industries Q4FY26 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit at Rs. 54.9 crore vs Rs. 22 crore (up 149.5%)
  • Revenue Up 51.2% at Rs. 416 crore vs Rs. 275 crore
  • Ebitda at Rs. 85 crore vs Rs. 39.3 crore (up 116.3%)
  • Ebitda Margin at 20.4% vs 14.3%
  • Dividend: Recommended final dividend of Rs. 43 per share.

Share price of Vadilal Industries Ltd., saw a 0.96% uptick to Rs 4,466.90, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.03% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.  The stock has fallen 9.50% in the last 12 months and 21.23% on a year-to-date basis.

ALSO READ: Q4 Result Live Updates: Cummins India Revenue Surges 22%; Vadilal Industries Profit Surges 150%

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