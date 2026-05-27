Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 13: Suriya-Trisha Film Maintains Steady Hold On Weekdays — Collects This Amount

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu is currently in its 13th day at the box office. After registering a strong second weekend collection, the film is now deep in the week and facing the typical weekday drop.

Karuppu - Box Office Collection Day 13

As per early estimates from Sacnilk, on Day 13, the film has collected Rs 1.41 crore from 2,367 shows. With the numbers still coming in, the film has now collected a total India gross collection of Rs 185.92 crore. The total India net collection is valued at Rs 160.61 crore.

By the end of Day 12, the film collected Rs 69 crore from the overseas market, bringing its total worldwide collection to Rs 253.26 crore.

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Language-Wise Breakdown

Here's what Day 13 looks like for Karuppu:

Tamil : The Tamil version collected Rs 1.13 crore from 1,616 shows so far. The occupancy reported is 20%.

: The Tamil version collected Rs 1.13 crore from 1,616 shows so far. The occupancy reported is 20%. Telugu: The Telugu version of the film collected Rs 28 lakh from 751 shows with an occupancy of 17%.

Day 13 Occupancy

Tamil : The overall occupancy so far stands at a modest 20.19%. Morning shows started with 15.15%, while the afternoon shows improved to 25.23%. The evening and night shows are yet to begin.

: The overall occupancy so far stands at a modest 20.19%. Morning shows started with 15.15%, while the afternoon shows improved to 25.23%. The evening and night shows are yet to begin. Telugu: The overall occupancy reported so far is 11%. Morning shows started with a low figure of 8.1%, while the afternoons recorded 13.6%. The evening and night shows are yet to begin.

Box Office Journey

The film opened with strong figures of Rs 15.5 crore net on Day 1. Driven by a strong performance in Tamil Nadu, the Tamil version raked in Rs 13.1 crore on Day 1, with a solid occupancy of 54%.

The opening weekend recorded strong collections: Day 2 (Saturday) yielded Rs 24.15 crore from 6,288 shows at 56.8% occupancy, and Day 3 (Sunday) brought in Rs 28.35 crore from 6,843 shows.

Weekdays remained steady, with the film collecting Rs 14.3 crore on Day 4 (Monday), Rs 12.75 crore on Day 5 (Tuesday), Rs 10.7 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday), and Rs 8.1 crore on Day 7 (Thursday).

The film officially wrapped up its first week of collections at Rs 113.85 crore.

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The second week started with Day 8, collecting Rs 7.8 crore. The second weekend registered strong collections with Day 9 (second Saturday) bringing in Rs 12.45 crore and Day 10 (second Sunday) collecting Rs 14.75 crore.

However, following the typical weekday drop, the film collected Rs 5.9 crore on Day 11 (Monday) and Rs 4.45 crore on Day 12 (Tuesday).

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