'Bhooter Bhabishyot' Director Anik Dutta Dies After Fall From Kolkata Residence; Probe Underway

Acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta died on Wednesday after reportedly falling from the terrace of a residence in south Kolkata, according to reports.

The incident took place near the Gariahat area, where Dutta had reportedly been staying at his wife's residence. He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Dhakuria in a critical condition, but doctors later declared him dead. Police officials have now started an investigation into the incident, the reports stated.

Suicide Note Reportedly Recovered

According to reports, investigators recovered a note from the residence after the incident, which has now been sent for handwriting verification. Police are examining all possible angles, including whether the fall was accidental or involved any suspicious circumstances. The area around the residence was reportedly sealed off for investigation soon after the incident.

Reports also suggest that Dutta's daughter, who is currently living abroad, is expected to reach Kolkata before the post-mortem and other legal procedures are carried out.

The filmmaker's family has not yet issued an official statement.

Known For Critically Acclaimed Films

Anik Dutta was regarded as one of the most original storytellers in Bengali cinema. He became widely popular after directing Bhooter Bhabishyot in 2012, a satirical film that later gained cult status for its humour and commentary on society and politics.

Over the years, he built a strong reputation for making intelligent, socially aware films with a touch of satire. His filmography included titles such as Ashchorjyo Prodeep, Meghnad Badh Rahasya, Bhobishyoter Bhoot, Borunbabur Bondhu and Aparajito.

His last theatrical release was Joto Kando Kolkatatei, which was released during Durga Puja in 2025.

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Inspired By Satyajit Ray

Dutta often spoke about his admiration for legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, whose influence was visible in many of his films.

His critically praised film Aparajito revisited Ray's struggles during the making of Pather Panchali and was appreciated for its emotional storytelling and attention to detail.

Apart from directing films, Dutta also wrote many of his own screenplays and was known for blending humour with sharp observations about modern society.

Bengali Film Fraternity Mourns His Death

News of Anik Dutta's death sent shockwaves through the Bengali film industry.

Actors, filmmakers and fans poured in condolence messages, remembering him as a director who brought sharp satire, intelligence and a unique storytelling style to Bengali cinema.

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