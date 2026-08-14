3M India Q1 Results: Net Profit Surges 31% YoY, But EBITDA Margin Narrows To 16.7%

3M India Q1 Results: 3M India reported a mixed bag of results in the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27).

The company's net profit surged 31.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 233 crore for the June quarter, compared with Rs 178 crore in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: TCS, Rolls-Royce Test Aircraft Engine On 100% Hydrogen In Industry-First Flight Cycle

The revenue from operations increased 19% YoY to Rs 1,423 crore, from Rs 1,196 crore a year earlier.

However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 1.5% YoY to Rs 238 crore, from Rs 242 crore.

Consequently, EBITDA margin contracted 350 basis points (bps) to 16.7% in the June quarter of FY27, from 20.2% in the corresponding quarter last year.

3M India, a subsidiary of US-based 3M, is a diversified technology and manufacturing company with a presence across safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, and consumer products.

Established in India in 1988, the company has also expanded its Bengaluru operations into a global innovation and capability hub, supporting research, technology and product development for markets in India and overseas.

ALSO READ: Jubilant Foodworks Share Price Jumps 6% In Trade — What's Driving The Rally?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.