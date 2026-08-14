Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

3M India Q1 Results: Net Profit Surges 31% YoY, But EBITDA Margin Narrows To 16.7%

EBITDA margin contracted 350 basis points (bps) to 16.7% in the June quarter of FY27, from 20.2% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
3M India Q1 Results: Net Profit Surges 31% YoY, But EBITDA Margin Narrows To 16.7%
3M India Q1 Results
Source: AI Generated
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
3M India Ltd.
--

3M India Q1 Results: 3M India reported a mixed bag of results in the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27).

The company's net profit surged 31.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 233 crore for the June quarter, compared with Rs 178 crore in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: TCS, Rolls-Royce Test Aircraft Engine On 100% Hydrogen In Industry-First Flight Cycle

The revenue from operations increased 19% YoY to Rs  1,423 crore, from Rs 1,196 crore a year earlier. 

However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 1.5% YoY to Rs 238 crore, from Rs 242 crore.

Consequently, EBITDA margin contracted 350 basis points (bps) to 16.7% in the June quarter of FY27, from 20.2% in the corresponding quarter last year.

3M India, a subsidiary of US-based 3M, is a diversified technology and manufacturing company with a presence across safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, and consumer products.

Established in India in 1988, the company has also expanded its Bengaluru operations into a global innovation and capability hub, supporting research, technology and product development for markets in India and overseas.

ALSO READ: Jubilant Foodworks Share Price Jumps 6% In Trade — What's Driving The Rally?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Result: Profit Jumps 39% YoY To Rs 806 Crore; Total Income Rises 20%

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Result: Profit Jumps 39% YoY To Rs 806 Crore; Total Income Rises 20%

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com