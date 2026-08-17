'Simply Brilliant': Hema Malini Praises Batwara 1947, Calls Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi 'Outstanding'

The film Batwara 1947 has been receiving attention for its emotional narrative, performances and message, and veteran actor Hema Malini has recently shared her thoughts on the movie after watching it.

Hema Malini Reviews Batwara 1947

Hema Malini posted on X after watching Batwara 1947 and expressed her admiration for the film. In her review, she described the movie as “simply brilliant” and praised the way it delivers a message that she believes remains relevant today.

The veteran actor highlighted how the film focuses on humanity, mutual respect and harmony. She said the story serves as a reminder that kindness and understanding are more important than hatred and division. Hema Malini also expressed hope that the film's message encourages audiences to reconsider their perspectives and embrace compassion.

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Hema Malini Praises Sunny Deol And Shabana Azmi

Hema Malini specifically praised director Rajkumar Santoshi for his work on the film and the performances of the lead cast. She called Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi's performances “outstanding.”

She also acknowledged the performances of Karan Deol and Preity Zinta, who are part of the film. Hema Malini congratulated producer Aamir Khan for supporting the project and described Batwara 1947 as a film carrying a meaningful message.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 brings Santoshi and Sunny Deol back together after almost thirty years. The actor and director duo has previously worked together on films like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996).

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Batwara 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film features music composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar.

The period drama was released in theatres on Independence Day and has attracted attention for how it shows an important part of history while emphasising human values and harmony.

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