Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta Starrer Holds Its Weekend Ground

Batwara 1947 continued its theatrical run as the film entered its first weekday. The latest update covers its Monday performance, including its show count, occupancy and cumulative India box office figures.

Batwara 1947 Day 4 Box Office Collection

Based on Sacnilk data, Batwara 1947 collected Rs 97 lakh Live in India net on Day 4. The film was running across 5,422 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 10.0% on its first Monday.

With the latest update, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 27.47 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 32.75 crore, while the final collection for Day 4 is yet to be reported.

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Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection So Far

According to Sacnilk, the film opened with an India net collection of Rs 5.75 crore on its first Friday. It was screened across 8,721 shows and registered 15.0% occupancy.

On Saturday, the film recorded Rs 13.50 crore from 8,071 shows at 34.0% occupancy. Its Sunday collection stood at Rs 7.25 crore, with 7,239 shows recording 22.0% occupancy.

The film then added Rs 97 lakh Live on Monday, taking its cumulative India net collection to Rs 27.47 crore.

Batwara 1947 Hindi Occupancy On Day 4

Based on Sacnilk data, the Hindi 2D version registered an overall occupancy of 9.37% on Day 4. Morning shows recorded 6.31% occupancy, while afternoon screenings registered 9.38%.

The evening shows recorded the highest occupancy among the reported time slots at 11.46%. No night-show occupancy figure was available in the latest update.

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About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal. Set during the Partition, the story follows Sikander Mirza, who protects a Hindu woman trapped in his home while trying to safeguard his family.

Inspired by Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, the film features music by A. R. Rahman and cinematography by Santosh Sivan.

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