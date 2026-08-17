Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 19 — Spidey Movie Swings Through Another Strong Week

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its theatrical run in India as the film entered another weekday. The latest box office update covers its performance across different languages and tracks its shows, occupancy and overall India collections.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Day 19 Box Office Collection

According to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded an India net collection of Rs 75 lakh Live on its third Monday. The film was running across 2,072 shows and registered an overall occupancy of 27.6%.

With this update, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 467.80 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 559.31 crore. The final India collection for Day 19 is yet to be reported.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection So Far

Based on Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 60.60 crore on its first Thursday from 17,250 shows at 72.3% occupancy. It collected Rs 49.35 crore on Friday before recording Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 77.75 crore on Sunday.

The first week concluded with a collection of Rs 334.75 crore. During the second week, the film added Rs 108.65 crore to its India net total.

In its third week, the film collected Rs 3.90 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 10.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 9.50 crore on Sunday. The Day 19 update added another Rs 75 lakh Live to the running total.

Language-Wise Collection On Day 19

Sacnilk reports that the English version collected Rs 37 lakh Live from 936 shows at 14.0% occupancy. The Hindi version contributed Rs 33 lakh Live, with 1,062 shows registering 40.0% occupancy.

Meanwhile, the Tamil version collected Rs 5 lakh Live from 74 shows and recorded 23.0% occupancy. The three language versions together accounted for the reported Rs 75 lakh Live India net collection on Day 19.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink. The superhero film follows Peter Parker as he continues his life as Spider-Man while facing a new threat.

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