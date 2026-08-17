'Good Old Days': Alia Bhatt's Heartwarming Vacation Photos With Ranbir, Raha Wins Hearts

Alia Bhatt has shared some special family moments with her fans through a series of pictures from a recent holiday. The actress posted several photos showing quiet and private times she spent with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha.

Alia Bhatt's Family Vacation Photos

Alia shared several photos from their family trip on Instagram. One of the pictures showed Raha seated between Alia and Ranbir while enjoying the view of the sea. Another photograph featured Alia resting beside her daughter on a bed.

The actor also posted a mirror selfie in white beachwear, adding to the relaxed holiday mood. Alongside the pictures, Alia wrote, “good old days, cuddles and all,” giving the post a personal touch.

Both Alia and Ranbir have been busy with their own film projects. Alia recently appeared in the action film Alpha, while Ranbir is preparing for the much-anticipated Ramayana.

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Alia On Motherhood And Raha

Alia has previously spoken about how motherhood has influenced her priorities and professional choices. During her appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival last year, she shared how much Raha had grown and how her relationship with the media has changed.

She also revealed that Raha now asks questions about where she is going and when she will return. During the conversation, Alia sang her daughter's favourite lullaby and talked about how she picks her projects while making sure her family and daughter are always important to her.

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Personal Life

Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022 after dating for several years. Their relationship began while working together on Brahmastra. Their daughter Raha was born in November 2022, and the couple made their first public appearance with her in December 2023.

Alia And Ranbir's Upcoming Films

Ranbir, on the other hand, is playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film has Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The two-part epic is set to come out during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively.

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