Apple’s M6 Is Here, and the Mac Lineup Just Got a Big Upgrade

Apple has kicked off a busy week of launches, and now it's the Mac's turn. The company has unveiled a new 14-inch MacBook Pro and a refreshed iMac, both powered by its new M6 chip.

The MacBook Pro comes first. Apple says it lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge, and it now supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for faster, more reliable wireless connections. It starts at $1,999 and comes in space black or silver.

Under the hood, the M6 packs a 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU. Apple even calls its CPU core the fastest in the world. The company claims graphics are up to 30% faster and AI tasks up to 25% faster than on the M5. Compared with the M1 MacBook Pro, Apple says AI language prompts are processed up to 13 times faster, and about 1.3 times faster than the M5 model.

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Memory starts at 16GB and goes up to 32GB, with more bandwidth than last year's chip.

The ports are a big plus: HDMI, MagSafe 3, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD card slot and a headphone jack. The camera stays at 12 megapixels. Fast charging takes the battery to 50% in 30 minutes with a compatible high-wattage USB-C adapter.

Now the iMac. It gets the same M6 chip, a faster CPU and GPU, and Neural Accelerators built into every core. Apple says it handles everyday apps, photo editing and video work smoothly, and runs on-device AI up to five times faster than the M4 model.

It keeps the 24-inch 4.5K Retina display and gets an upgraded camera and audio system, up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports and color-matched accessories. It ships with macOS 27.

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The iMac starts at $1,499 and comes in seven colors: blue, green, pink, yellow, purple, orange and silver.

The timing is notable. The Mac announcements land a day before Apple's “Pro and Tell” event on Wednesday, and just after Monday's new iPad mini, which brings an OLED display and an A20 Pro chip.

Both the MacBook Pro and iMac can be preordered from October 28 and will be available from November 6.

Most of the big numbers here are Apple's own claims, so real-world tests will tell the full story once reviews land.

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