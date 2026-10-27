Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Shikhar Pahariya Made Big Sacrifice To Be By Her Side After Sridevi's Death

Janhvi Kapoor is set to open up about a difficult chapter of her life and recall what happened in the aftermath of her mother Sridevi's death. The actor will share details about Shikhar Pahariya's decision to return from London during that period.

In an upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, host Karan Johar will bring up Shikhar Pahariya's presence in Janhvi's life after Sridevi died in 2018. Janhvi revealed that the two were not officially dating at the time. According to TOI, she later recalled how Shikhar chose to be around her during that difficult period.

“I think he was studying in London and he took like half a semester off. He came to Mumbai, and he used to stay in town with his dad then, and I only found out much later that he moved to his friend's house in Juhu for a month. Not that I was seeing him every day, but later on I just found out that he was like, ‘No, in case she needs me, I just want to be around',” Janhvi said.

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Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Sridevi

Sridevi died in Dubai in February 2018 after accidentally drowning in a bathtub. Her sudden death left Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor dealing with the loss of their mother.

Janhvi had earlier spoken about the experience during her 2024 appearance on Koffee With Karan alongside Khushi. She became emotional while recalling what happened after the news and described how her sister reacted when she entered her room.

“When I got the call, I was in my room, and I could hear wailing from Khushi's room, and I think I barged into her room howling and crying. But what I do remember is, the minute she looked at me, she stopped crying. She just stopped crying. She sat next to me and started comforting me. And I have never seen her cry about it since,” she said.

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Janhvi Kapoor And Shikhar Pahariya's Relationship

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been linked for several years. Although the two have not publicly confirmed or denied their relationship, Janhvi has mentioned Shikhar at different points during interviews.

Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the Telugu film Peddi, opposite Ram Charan. She will next appear in Lag Ja Gale alongside Tiger Shroff and Lakshya. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 14, 2027.

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