'Biopic Wasn't Real': Mary Kom Says Priyanka Chopra's Film Showed Just 10% Of Her Struggles

Boxing legend Mary Kom has shared her views on the 2014 biopic based on her life, saying the film failed to capture the hard work. The Priyanka Chopra-starrer showed only a small part of her life and career, Kom claimed.

Speaking to Indian Express' SCREEN after her eviction from Big Boss season 20, Mary Kom said the film did not reflect the full extent of her struggles. Mary Kom believes there was much more to her story than what made it to the screen. She also ruled out the possibility of a sequel to the film.

“I don't think there should be a sequel now; everybody knows my story. My career and journey have already been shown in the film and my book Unbreakable. However, the biopic was not real. I felt some parts of the story were not real. Only 10% of my struggle and hard work was shown in it. If you read the book, only then can you see my struggle and hard work. The remaining life I don't know what will happen, but the future will be smooth, and happy, I wish that. People want to know if there will be room for love in my life. I will decide if that happens in the future,” she revealed.

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Mary Kom also revealed why she joined the Salman Khan-hosted show. She said she had watched the show for years but wanted to experience life inside the house herself.

"I wanted people to know about my journey. The boxing journey is different, but a lot of people across the world must not know the actual Mary Kom. Now, after the show, they know that I am not just a boxer, but also a mother and a human being. For the last so many years, people assumed that I wouldn't know cooking or basic household work. This was the opportunity to prove the assumptions wrong….,” she revealed.

According to her, she also remained authentic on Bigg Boss 20, despite being judged. She wanted viewers to see her struggles, sacrifices and the person beyond her boxing achievements.

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“I was not fake. Those who know me very well will know. It felt like it was the correct time. People had judged me in a different manner, but I didn't care. I know people love me, and now they know the real Mary Kom too….,” she said, noting that she enjoyed her seven week stay in the show.

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