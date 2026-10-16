Tata Motors Festive Service Camp Offers Complimentary 30-Point Check-Up, 10% Discount

Tata car owners can get their vehicles checked for free under a nationwide festive service initiative announced by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd on Friday. The company has launched a Festive Service Camp for Navratri and Diwali 2026, offering a complimentary vehicle inspection and discounts on select services and accessories.

Camp Dates And Availability

The service camp is underway at authorised TATA.CARS workshops across India and will continue until November 14, 2026. The initiative is aimed at helping customers prepare their vehicles for the festive season, according to an official release.

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Free 30-Point Vehicle Health Check-Up

The main highlight of the camp is a complimentary 30-point vehicle health check-up covering key components, including the air-conditioning system, battery health and electrical systems.

The inspection also covers tyres, wheel alignment, engine oil and coolant levels. Owners of CNG-powered cars can get their CNG systems checked, while electric vehicle owners will receive EV-specific diagnostics.

10% Discount On Warranty, Accessories And Roadside Assistance

Along with the free inspection, customers can avail a flat 10% discount on extended warranty, Tata Motors Genuine Accessories (TMGA) and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The offers apply to the company's internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles.

Easy EMI options are also available on extended warranty and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) packages. An AMC covers scheduled vehicle maintenance over a specified period.

What Owners Should Know

The service camp offers Tata car owners an opportunity to get key vehicle components checked before the festive season and access discounts on select services. However, the announcement does not specify eligible models or booking procedures.

Owners should contact their nearest authorised TATA.CARS workshop to confirm the applicable offers and availability.

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