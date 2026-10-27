Piramal Pharma Q2 Results: Swings To Profit, Upgrades FY27 Revenue Growth Outlook

Piramal Pharma Ltd. swung to a consolidated net profit in the second quarter of fiscal 2027, supported by strong revenue growth and improved operating profitability across its businesses. The pharmaceutical company reported a net profit of Rs 5.6 crore for the quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 99.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue grew 28.1% year-on-year to Rs 2,617 crore in quarter ended September, from Rs 2,044 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) more than doubled to Rs 349 crore from Rs 159 crore. Ebitda margin expanded to 13.3% in the quarter from 7.8% a year earlier, reflecting improved capacity utilisation, operating leverage and cost optimisation measures.

The company also upgraded its fiscal 2027 outlook following its strong first-half performance and sustained business momentum. Piramal Pharma now expects revenue growth of 19%-20% for the full financial year, alongside meaningfully higher profitability.

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CDMO Business Leads Revenue Growth

Piramal Pharma's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) business was the key growth driver during the quarter, reporting 28% revenue growth on the back of strong order inflows and execution. The company reported broad-based growth across its India and overseas facilities, with India and North America leading performance across its manufacturing network. Healthy commercial demand, improved execution and disciplined cost management supported the business.

Chairperson Nandini Piramal said the CDMO business led the company's performance, while its other businesses also reported growth. “Our performance was led by our CDMO business, which grew 28% on the back of strong order inflows and robust execution,” she said.

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The company continued to see healthy customer engagement and order activity. It added 22 new customers and hosted 110 customer audits during the first half of fiscal 2027, indicating continued engagement across its customer base.

Consumer Healthcare And CHG Businesses Maintain Momentum

Piramal Pharma's Consumer Healthcare business continued to deliver steady growth, supported by its power brands and e-commerce channel. Power brands grew 21% year-on-year in H1FY27 and accounted for 53% of the Consumer Healthcare business's sales. E-commerce revenue increased 32% during the first half, contributing 28% of sales.

The company's consumer healthcare business reported 14% growth, according to Piramal's commentary, supported by the performance of its established brands and online sales channels. The Complex Hospital Generics (CHG) business recorded 24% growth, driven by inhalation anaesthesia sales in markets outside the US and the integration of Kenalog.

The performance across the three businesses helped Piramal Pharma deliver broad-based revenue growth in the first half of FY27.

Profitability Improves In First Half

For H1FY27, Piramal Pharma reported revenue growth of 23% year-on-year, while Ebitda increased 72%, accompanied by an expansion of more than 350 basis points in Ebitda margin. The company attributed the improvement in profitability to higher capacity utilisation, operating leverage, disciplined execution and continued cost optimisation.

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The combination of revenue growth and margin expansion has strengthened the company's performance in the first half, prompting the upgrade to its full-year revenue outlook.

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