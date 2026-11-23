The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wants to give bank customers greater control over their money, with a proposed mechanism that could let them block all outgoing payments at the touch of a button and seek an additional approval before large transactions go through.

Under its draft amendment to the RBI (Commercial Banks-Responsible Business Conduct) Directions, 2026, the central bank has proposed a ‘Stop Switch' feature and a ‘Trusted Person Mechanism' as part of a broader framework to strengthen protection against electronic banking fraud.

According to RBI, the proposed Stop Switch would allow customers to immediately disable all future customer-initiated debits from their bank accounts. Incoming payments, however, would continue uninterrupted.

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There are some exceptions. Existing recurring mandates, standing instructions and certain bank-initiated debits, including loan instalments and bank charges, would remain unaffected by the facility.

The draft also requires banks to let customers switch individual digital payment channels on or off, depending on their needs. Customers would be able to reactivate these channels whenever required.

They could also set transaction-wise, beneficiary-wise and daily spending limits, including an overall cap across digital payment channels.

Similar controls would apply to debit, credit and prepaid cards. Customers would be able to enable or disable domestic and international transactions across ATMs, point-of-sale terminals, online payments and contactless transactions, while setting separate limits for these categories.

Another proposed safeguard is the Trusted Person Mechanism, which would allow customers to nominate an individual aged 18 or above to approve or reject transactions exceeding a threshold set by the account holder.

Once a high-value transaction is initiated, the nominated person would receive its details and have one hour to respond. If the person rejects the request or fails to respond within the stipulated time, the transaction would be declined.

The arrangement would be voluntary and require the explicit consent of both parties. The nominated individual would neither gain access to the customer's bank account nor be held liable for transactions.

UPI payments, merchant transactions and recurring payments through standing instructions, e-mandates or NACH mandates would be excluded from this mechanism. The central bank has also proposed a broader definition of bank negligence in cases of fraudulent electronic transactions.

This would cover failures to implement prescribed authentication measures, send mandatory transaction alerts, maintain round-the-clock fraud-reporting channels or respond promptly to customer complaints.

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Bank-side system failures, security breaches and employee or third-party collusion facilitating fraud would also fall within the proposed definition.

The draft states that any act or omission by a bank that results in or contributes to a fraudulent electronic transaction in a customer's account would constitute negligence.

The proposed directions are scheduled to take effect from July 1, 2027, or an earlier date chosen by individual banks. Provisions relating to bank negligence are proposed to come into force from January 1, 2027.

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