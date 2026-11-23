If you have borrowed money from a bank, prepaying a part of your loan can help reduce your long-term financial burden. An annual bonus, salary hike, or gift from parents or relatives can be used to make this extra payment. This can lower your outstanding principal, reduce the interest you pay over time and eventually set you debt-free sooner.

While banks may not like this deal, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ensures that individuals remain protected from any penalties if they wish to pre-pay their loan amounts. In order to promote responsible borrowing, the RBI prohibits banks and other regulated lenders from charging pre-payment penalties on floating rate loans availed by individuals for non-business purposes.

Here's What To Know About This Rule:

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This rule is applicable for individuals and loans availed for non-business purposes.

The directive applies to commercial banks, excluding payment banks, co-operative banks, NBFCs and All India Financial Institutions.

The exemption applies to both full and partial loan repayments, irrespective of the source of funds or whether other individuals are jointly responsible for the loan.

The rule also covers dual-rate and special-rate loans if they have a floating interest rate when repaid. There is no minimum waiting period.

For loans not covered, lenders must clearly mention any prepayment charges in the sanction letter, loan agreement, and Key Facts Statement.

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The move comes after some lenders used restrictive terms that made it difficult for borrowers to switch to better loan options. The new rules aim to prevent such practices, offering borrowers more flexibility.

The new directions apply to loans sanctioned or renewed from Jan. 1. Lenders also cannot introduce undisclosed fees or apply charges retrospectively if they were previously waived.

If You Face A Penalty:

In such cases, you must confirm your loan agreement and contact your bank:

Check your loan agreement: Read the terms to see if any prepayment charges apply and whether you had a fixed rate loan.

Based on RBI rules, if you qualify to be exempted from the charges, you may contact the bank to fix the issue.

File a complaint: If the bank does not help, you can reach out to its grievance portal or raise a complaint through the RBI's complaint portal.

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