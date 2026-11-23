You must have heard about ULIPs or Unit Linked Insurance Plans. Often proposed by banks, these plans merge insurance and investment into one financial product.

Usually, most part of your investment goes into a market-linked product like mutual funds, while a small portion offers life cover.A common criticism of ULIPs is that the life cover, which works best as an individual plan, eats up a significant part of your investment in this scheme.

ULIPs come with hidden charges and broker commissions that reduce your overall corpus. As a result, even if the fund you have chosen gives 12-13% p.a returns, your ULIP may only earn 9-10%.

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How do ULIPs Work?

Example: Annual Premium of Rs 50,000

Suppose you invest Rs 50,000 every year in a ULIP.

Annual premium: Rs 50,000

Insurance charges and other applicable fees: Rs 3,500

Investment amount: The remaining premium is invested in your chosen funds.

For example, if Rs 37,500 is invested after applicable charges, this amount is used to purchase fund units at the prevailing NAV (Net Asset Value).

Usually, you need to invest into ULIPs for around 5 years, while the maturity period of the policy is nearly 10 years.

SIP amount: Rs 37,500

Investment duration: 5 year

Expected rate of return: 10%

Invested amount: Rs 1,87,500

Estimated returns: Rs 64,000

Total value: Rs 2,51,835

Growth of Rs 2,51,835 as lumpsum at 10%: Rs 4.05 lakh

This means that after 10 years, your ULIP policy will fetch you Rs 4.05 on an investment of Rs Rs 1.87 lakh.

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What Happens To Life Cover?

A Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) life cover ends when the policy matures. This means after 10 years, your premiums towards the cover in the ULIP will no longer serve you. This is a key drawback as life cover should be there for decades until your dependents become independent themselves or you have built a sufficient investment corpus.

Moreover, if the policyholder is a minor or has no dependents, the life cover is not as useful and that money is a lost cause.

How Your Money Would Have Performed Independently?

SIP amount: Rs 50,000

Investment duration: 5 year

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 2,50,000

Estimated returns: Rs 1,05,759

Total value: Rs 3,55,759

Growth of Rs 3.55 lakh over 5 years at 12%: Rs 6,27,032

This means that by choosing ULIP instead of SIP, you may lose nearly Rs 2.22 lakh due to loss of compounding and broker charges. This is why it is usually suggested to keep investments and insurance policies separate to ensure that you get the maximum value out of your invested money.

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