US stock market futures staged a sharp recovery on Monday, with Dow Jones futures surging more than 770 points and Nasdaq futures climbing over 3%, as investors looked to buy beaten-down technology stocks following last week's brutal sell-off.

At 15:28:37, Dow Jones futures for December delivery were trading at 49,073, up 857 points, or 1.78%. E-mini S&P 500 futures gained 178.50 points, or 2.57%, to 7,113.50, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 839.25 points, or 3.34%, to 25,965.75.

The rebound comes after all three major Wall Street indexes entered correction territory last week, with technology and artificial intelligence-linked stocks bearing the brunt of the selling.

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Here are three reasons behind Monday's pre-market recovery:

1. Investors Buy The Dip After Brutal AI-Led Sell-Off

The sharp correction in technology stocks appears to have created an opportunity for investors looking to buy shares at lower valuations.

The S&P 500 dropped 3.7% on Friday, while the Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.3%, pushing it into negative territory for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also declined 1.9%.

The sell-off was driven by growing concerns over stretched valuations of AI companies, heavy infrastructure spending and questions about when those investments will translate into meaningful returns.

However, investors have historically used sharp declines in AI stocks as opportunities to rebuild positions, helping fuel Monday's recovery.

2. Nvidia Rebounds, AI Chip Stocks Follow

Nvidia was among the biggest contributors to the recent market weakness. The stock plunged 14.01% on Friday to close at $125.53, but recovered in pre-market trading.

Nvidia shares were up $10.65, or 8.48%, at $136.18 in pre-market trade.

The recovery extended to other AI-linked semiconductor stocks, with Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom also among the companies attracting buying interest. The rebound in Nvidia is particularly significant given the company's influence on the broader technology sector and its importance to the AI infrastructure trade.

3. Wall Street Remains Bullish On 2027 Market Outlook

Despite the recent correction, several Wall Street strategists continue to maintain an optimistic outlook for US equities in 2027.

According to Fortune, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs expect the S&P 500 to reach 8,700 next year, while UBS Global Wealth Management and Wells Fargo see the index at 8,200. Steve Chiavarone, chief investment officer for equities at Federated Hermes, has an even more bullish year-end target of 10,000.

Strategists also argue that a moderation in data centre investments could allow corporate cash flows to catch up with spending, potentially making the AI infrastructure boom more sustainable.

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The upcoming Thanksgiving holiday could also influence trading activity. US markets will remain closed on Thursday, November 26, while Friday's session will be shortened.

Thinner trading volumes during the holiday week could amplify price movements, including Monday's rebound. However, investors will remain focused on whether the recovery marks a sustainable turnaround or merely a temporary pause in the broader AI-led correction.

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