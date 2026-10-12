INS Mangrol Commissioned: What To Know About India’s New Anti-Submarine Warfare Craft

The Indian Navy commissioned INS Mangrol, its third Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on October 12, 2026. Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi, the vessel is designed to detect, track and counter submarine threats in coastal and shallow waters, strengthening India's maritime security capabilities.

INS Mangrol has been developed under the government's Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, with more than 80 per cent indigenous content. Its induction marks another step towards enhancing domestic warship-building capabilities and reducing dependence on foreign defence equipment, reported NDTV.

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INS Mangrol is equipped with systems to detect and counter underwater threats, including the Abhay hull-mounted sonar, lightweight torpedoes, an indigenous anti-submarine rocket launcher and the Maareech Advanced Torpedo Decoy System. These will help the vessel detect submarines and respond to potential attacks.

The warship is powered by three diesel engines and uses waterjet propulsion, allowing it to manoeuvre in shallow coastal waters. This makes it suited to operations close to the shoreline, where larger naval vessels may have limited access.

Apart from anti-submarine warfare, INS Mangrol can carry out underwater surveillance, mine warfare-related tasks and low-intensity maritime operations. It is expected to support coastal defence and help protect ports and harbours against maritime threats.

The vessel can also operate alongside other naval assets, including warships, maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters. Its capabilities will add to the Navy's existing surveillance and maritime security network, particularly in strategically important coastal areas.

INS Mangrol is named after the coastal town and fishing harbour of Mangrol in Gujarat's Junagadh district. It also carries forward the name of an earlier Indian Navy vessel, INS Mangrol (M85), a minesweeper that remained in service until April 2004.

The commissioning adds another indigenously built vessel to the Navy's fleet as it continues to strengthen its coastal defence and underwater surveillance capabilities.

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With its specialised anti-submarine systems, shallow-water operating capabilities and high level of indigenous content, INS Mangrol adds to the Indian Navy's growing fleet of domestically built vessels and reinforces the country's focus on self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

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