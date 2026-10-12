'Will Not Back Down': Rahul Gandhi Ups Ante Against Gyanesh Kumar, To Move Supreme Court

Opposition INDIA bloc leaders are set to approach the Supreme Court in Delhi on Monday afternoon, seeking action against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter fraud, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said.

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said opposition leaders would file a petition against the CEC over what they described as “vote chori” (vote theft). He reiterated that the opposition would not back down and was standing with the truth.

Gandhi alleged that people travelling to Delhi were being stopped, with passengers reportedly asked to get off trains and buses.

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"Delhi has been turned into a fortress, with 20,000 to 30,000 police personnel deployed everywhere. Now, think about how powerful this is," he added

“The government is making a big mistake,” Gandhi said, alleging that the heavy police deployment would help demonstrate to the public that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was protecting the Chief Election Commissioner.

He further claimed that the public and opposition parties stood on one side, while Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and CEC Gyanesh Kumar were on the other.

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi also warned, "I want to tell PM Modi, 200 officers from within your govt in touch with us; they are passing on information to us."

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal urged citizens to join a protest march in Delhi on Monday against alleged electoral irregularities.

In a post on social media, Venugopal appealed to people concerned about Indian democracy to participate in the demonstration against what he described as alleged electoral malpractice by the Modi-Shah regime.

“We appeal to every Indian concerned about the survival of Indian democracy to join us in a massive protest march in Delhi on Monday — against the nationwide Vote Chori orchestrated by the Modi-Shah regime,” he said.

Venugopal added that INDIA bloc MPs, leaders, workers and concerned citizens would participate in the march against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and others.

He also said a delegation of senior opposition leaders would submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), seeking judicial intervention over the alleged electoral irregularities.

However, on Sunday, CJI Surya Kant declined the INDIA bloc leaders' request for a meeting to submit their representation ahead of the planned march to the Supreme Court. He advised them to approach the court by filing a petition, noting that the matter was already sub judice.

The opposition's planned demonstration on Monday is part of its campaign against alleged voter fraud, with INDIA bloc leaders seeking accountability and judicial intervention in the matter.

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