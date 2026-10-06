Defence Boost: MoD Signs Contract With BrahMos Aerospace For Fire Control System And Launchers For Indian Navy

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a Rs 661.50 crore contract with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) to procure the BrahMos Fire Control System and Launchers for Indian Navy ships, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Contract

The deal was signed in New Delhi on Tuesday in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

It falls under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, which covers equipment that is indigenously designed, developed and manufactured.

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The ministry said the contract carries a minimum of 68% indigenous content.

Industry And Jobs

The ministry said the project encourages active participation by various Indian industries, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and will generate employment over a period of three years.

It added that the contract bolsters India's maritime security architecture and defence capabilities. It described the deal as a critical milestone in ongoing efforts to indigenise advanced military technology.

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Role Of BrahMos In The Navy

The ministry described the BrahMos system fitted on various frontline warships as the Indian Navy's primary surface-to-surface missile system for maritime strike operations.

It said the weapon system can target land and sea targets.

Background

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroeyenia.

The BrahMos is a two-stage supersonic cruise missile that can reach speeds of up to Mach 3.

The Navy has used it since 2005, and it can be launched from ships, submarines, aircraft and land.

The latest deal follows earlier BrahMos procurements by the ministry. In March 2024, the MoD signed contracts with BAPL for 200 BrahMos missiles and for ship-borne BrahMos systems, as part of five contracts worth Rs 39,000 crore.

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The ministry has repeatedly stressed indigenisation in recent naval procurement.

In February 2025, for instance, it signed a Rs 642 crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for 28 EON-51 electro-optical fire control systems for the Navy's offshore patrol vessels and cadet training ships, also under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.

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