Nvidia's record quarterly revenue and stronger-than-expected outlook have reinforced the strength of its artificial intelligence business, but investors remain concerned about its leadership transition, valuations, and the sustainability of AI spending.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Charu Chanana, Chief Investment Strategist at Saxo, said the company's strong financial performance had not fully addressed questions around its future direction and the broader AI investment cycle.

Nvidia reported record revenue of $115.8 billion for the third quarter ended Oct. 25, up 103% from a year earlier. It also exceeded the company's own guidance of $108 billion, plus or minus 2%, as well as the analyst estimate of around $109.1 billion. Adjusted earnings stood at $2.68 per share, beating the Street estimate of $2.47.

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The company's data centre business remained the biggest growth driver, with revenue rising 110% to $107.6 billion. For the fourth quarter, Nvidia expects revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%, above the analyst estimate of $125.25 billion.

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AI Spending Concerns Continue To Weigh

Chanana said investors cannot look at Nvidia's financial performance in isolation from the leadership uncertainty surrounding the company.

She said the company had tried to address governance concerns during its earnings commentary by highlighting interim CEO Colette Kress's involvement in its strategic decisions. This helped provide some reassurance about business continuity, but several questions remain unanswered.

Nvidia shares rose around 4% to 5% in after-hours trading following the results. However, Chanana said the recovery was relatively small compared with the sharp correction in the stock, which remains around 40% below its record highs.

She added that concerns around AI spending and financing were already affecting valuations across the technology sector. Investors are questioning whether demand for AI infrastructure can continue growing at the current pace and whether companies will be able to generate sufficient returns on their investments.

Nvidia Yet To Regain Investor Confidence

Chanana said Nvidia had faced an additional valuation discount following uncertainty around Jensen Huang's leadership. Huang played a central role in shaping the company's strategy, building customer relationships, and securing favourable arrangements with suppliers.

While the latest earnings commentary has restored some confidence in business continuity, investors are yet to get clarity on whether the company can maintain the same strategic direction and leadership capabilities.

She also flagged concerns around Nvidia's financing arrangements with neocloud companies and the impact of US restrictions on data centre-related business with China.

Until these questions are addressed, strong earnings alone may not be enough to fully restore investor confidence in the stock.

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