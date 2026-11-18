Jensen Huang's sudden exit from Nvidia Corp.'s may not mean any significant gains for chipmaking rivals like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc., according to IBM Global Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna.

Krishna told NDTV in an interview that Nvidia sold out for the next two years and as long as the engineering talent is there, one leader disappearing is not going to make a big difference to the trajectory for the next two years; which means that the Silicon Valley's chip manufacturing giant has enough orders to keep its production lines busy in the near-term.

"Their products are in design which means that they have a technical path that goes the next two to four years," the IBM Global Chairman stated. He highlighted that the company is so healthy that it can probably get through as long as it emerges with a great leader in the next year or two.

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"They'll be fine," Krishna told NDTV's CEO and editor-in-chief Rahul Kanwal, adding that in the next two years, Huang's exit will only have a small frictional effect for the ecosystem, but nothing major.

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The AI Race: US Vs China

Krishna also commented on the long-standing competition between the United States and China, outlining that the former leads the AI Science race, but China is ahead in adoption and open models.

"If you look at the very leading edge of the science and very large models, I think the leading models have all come out of the US. I don't think China has a model that competes with ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini. The original papers around transformers also came out of the United States," he underlined.

The IBM Chief added that China seems to be ahead in many non-leading-edge use cases, including applications across businesses, customer service and autonomy.

" On the actual science, however, the US is ahead and will likely remain ahead. OpenAI recently published a paper on solving 700 open mathematics problems. Where is the equivalent coming from elsewhere?" Krishna remarked, adding that China's edge over smaller and more open-weight models is only a six-month lead.

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