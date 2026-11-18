Nvidia Corp. reported record revenue for the third quarter and forecast fourth-quarter sales above Wall Street estimates. These are the company's first results since co-founder Jensen Huang stepped down as chief executive last week.

Revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 25 rose 103% year-on-year to $115.8 billion, the company said post-market hours on Tuesday (wee hours of Wednesday per India Standard Time). Nvidia had guided for $108 billion, plus or minus 2%, and analysts polled by LSEG expected about $109.1 billion.

Adjusted earnings came in at $2.68 per share, against the Street estimate of $2.47. Net income more than doubled to $65.3 billion from $31.9 billion a year ago.

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Data Centre Does The Heavy Lifting

The data centre business brought in $107.6 billion, up 110% from a year earlier and 21% sequentially. Hyperscale customers accounted for $60.1 billion. The rest came from AI cloud providers, industrial and enterprise buyers.

The company said its Vera Rubin NVL72 systems have begun shipping, calling it the fastest product ramp in its history. The racks are already running at partners such as Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and CoreWeave.

“Vera Rubin is off to an explosive start, our roadmap is on track,” said Colette Kress, Nvidia's interim CEO and chief financial officer.

Edge computing revenue, which includes PCs, gaming, robotics and automotive, rose 42% to $8.2 billion.

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Outlook Tops Estimates, Margins Ease

For the fourth quarter, Nvidia expects revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%. Analysts had estimated $125.25 billion, according to LSEG data. The quarter includes an extra week, and the outlook assumes no data centre compute revenue from China.

Gross margin is expected between 71% and 72%, down from 74.8% in the September quarter. The company said the initial ramp of Rubin weighed slightly on margins.

Nvidia shipped $2.4 billion worth of Hopper products to China during the quarter.

Leadership In Focus

The results come at a turbulent time. Huang resigned as president, CEO and board member on Nov. 12, days after the board launched an independent investigation following reports about his personal relationships. Kress, CFO since 2013, is now leading the company while the board searches for a permanent CEO.

“The Board has full confidence in Colette and the leadership team,” Harvey Jones said when the transition was announced. Jones, a long-time board member, was appointed Nvidia's first-ever chair.

Nvidia returned a record $28.1 billion to shareholders during the quarter through buybacks and dividends. It still has about $227.3 billion left under its repurchase authorisation. The next quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share will be paid on Dec. 23.

After the quarterly results were declared, Nvidia shares edged higher in post-market trading. The scrip was valued at $159.3, up 2.47%, at 4:39 pm ET.

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