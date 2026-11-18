Former India captain Sunil Chhetri congratulated the Indian men's football team after it defeated Pakistan 2-1 to successfully defend its SAFF Championship title on Tuesday.

The Blue Tigers secured another trophy despite travelling to Bangladesh with a second-string squad under head coach Naushad Moosa.

India faced several challenges during its campaign, including an incident in which the team was left without a hotel room for four hours.

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However, the players managed to put those difficulties behind them and began their campaign with a 3-2 victory over Pakistan. They subsequently defeated Bhutan 2-1 in the semifinal before securing the title with another win over Pakistan.

Sunil Chhetri Congratulates Indian Football Team

Chhetri, who played a crucial role in India's previous SAFF Championship triumph in 2023, congratulated the team following its latest achievement.

The fan in me needed this. Well done Moosa bhai and the entire team. You can all be proud of what you have done," Chhetri wrote on X.

The former India skipper was the standout performer during the 2023 campaign, winning both the Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player, and the Golden Boot, given to the highest goalscorer.

India eventually lifted the trophy after defeating Kuwait in a penalty shootout in Bengaluru.

Chhetri also produced a memorable performance against Pakistan during that edition. The forward scored a hat-trick as India registered a dominant 4-0 victory at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Sunil Chhetri's Glorious International Career

Chhetri represented the Indian national team for more than two decades and finished his international career with 95 goals. He remains one of the most influential figures in Indian football.

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His final appearance for the Blue Tigers came in a 1-2 defeat against Singapore in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers.

Although Chhetri has stepped away from international football, his contribution to the national team continues to be remembered.

India's latest SAFF Championship triumph adds another achievement to the team's history, as the Blue Tigers successfully defend the title they won in 2023.

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