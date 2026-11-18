Shares of Arvind Smartspaces, Ashoka Buildcon, HCL Technologies, Lumino Industries And Khazanchi Jewellers and will be in focus during the trading session on Wednesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

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Karur Vysya Bank: To open two new branches in Kalyan (Mumbai) and Ahmedabad Science City on Nov. 20 and Nov. 23, respectively.

To open two new branches in Kalyan (Mumbai) and Ahmedabad Science City on Nov. 20 and Nov. 23, respectively. Khazanchi Jewellers: Reiterated its FY30 revenue target of Rs 5,000 crore, backed by 25-30% annual growth. Plans to increase retail contribution to 40% and add 8-10 stores over the next 3-4 years.

Reiterated its FY30 revenue target of Rs 5,000 crore, backed by 25-30% annual growth. Plans to increase retail contribution to 40% and add 8-10 stores over the next 3-4 years. G K Energy: Wholly owned subsidiary received approval to expand into green hydrogen, green ammonia, e-fuels, green chemicals, electrolysers, fuel cells and BESS.

Wholly owned subsidiary received approval to expand into green hydrogen, green ammonia, e-fuels, green chemicals, electrolysers, fuel cells and BESS. HCLTech: Partnered with Cohere to deliver sovereign AI solutions for enterprises and governments. Will become Cohere's preferred global systems integrator in Canada and Germany.

Partnered with Cohere to deliver sovereign AI solutions for enterprises and governments. Will become Cohere's preferred global systems integrator in Canada and Germany. Lumino Industries: Ranihati cable plant commercial operations to begin in Q4 FY27. Plans phased commissioning of 35,000 MT capacity through Q1 FY29. Secured Rs 386 crore of orders post-September 2026, with a Rs 555 crore tender pipeline at the L1 stage.

Ranihati cable plant commercial operations to begin in Q4 FY27. Plans phased commissioning of 35,000 MT capacity through Q1 FY29. Secured Rs 386 crore of orders post-September 2026, with a Rs 555 crore tender pipeline at the L1 stage. Bharat Forge: Completed the merger of Ferrovia Transrail Solutions with BF Infrastructure to improve operational synergies and optimize costs.

Completed the merger of Ferrovia Transrail Solutions with BF Infrastructure to improve operational synergies and optimize costs. Arvind SmartSpaces: Raised FY27 bookings guidance to Rs 2,600-2,700 crore. Targets Rs 6,000 crore of bookings by FY30 and Ebitda margins of 22-25%.

Raised FY27 bookings guidance to Rs 2,600-2,700 crore. Targets Rs 6,000 crore of bookings by FY30 and Ebitda margins of 22-25%. Ashoka Buildcon: Declared L1 bidder for an NHAI EPC project worth Rs 1,465 crore for construction of an eight-lane section of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway.

Declared L1 bidder for an NHAI EPC project worth Rs 1,465 crore for construction of an eight-lane section of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway. Indo-Tech Transformers: Targets 50,000 MVA capacity by FY29 through phased capex of Rs 495 crore. Executable order book stands at Rs 1,453 crore.

Targets 50,000 MVA capacity by FY29 through phased capex of Rs 495 crore. Executable order book stands at Rs 1,453 crore. Laurus Labs: Dr. Satyanarayana Chava sold 15.7 lakh shares, while V V Ravi Kumar sold 5 lakh shares.

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