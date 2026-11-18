Argentina will take on Costa Rica in an international friendly on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. The match will be played at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba, Argentina, as part of the November international window.



The match will be Argentina's second fixture of the window following their defeat against Uruguay. Lionel Scaloni's side suffered a 2-1 loss against Uruguay in their first match following Lionel Messi's retirement from international football.

Julian Alvarez scored Argentina's only goal in that encounter.

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Costa Rica, meanwhile, will enter the fixture after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Ecuador. The team will look to put up a stronger performance against the 2026 World Cup runners-up.

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Argentina vs Costa Rica: Date

The international friendly between Argentina and Costa Rica will be played on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Argentina vs Costa Rica: Time

The match will kick off at 8:00 PM local time in Argentina, which is 4:30 AM IST on Wednesday, November 18.

Argentina vs Costa Rica: Venue

The match will be played at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba, Argentina.

Argentina vs Costa Rica: Live Telecast In India

There is no confirmed television broadcast arrangement for the Argentina vs Costa Rica international friendly in India as of the latest available broadcaster listings.

Argentina vs Costa Rica: Live Streaming In India And More

There is no officially confirmed live-streaming platform for viewers in India as of now.

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The match will be available on TyC Sports and Telefe in Argentina, while viewers in Costa Rica can watch it through Repretel and Teletica.

In the United States, the match will be available on ViX and Prime Video.

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