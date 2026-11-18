Several of Apple Inc.'s online services, including iCloud, the App Store, Apple Music and Apple Pay, went down for thousands of users on Tuesday. The company later said an internal update was to blame.

"Many of our systems are back up and running," Apple said in a statement, adding that an internal update had caused the outages. It said it was working to bring the remaining systems back as soon as possible, and that the disruption was not a cyberattack.

Users began flagging problems around 11:30 a.m. US Eastern Time (10 p.m. IST) on Tuesday, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Reports climbed into the thousands within the hour. Complaints about Apple Pay alone shot up to about 2,000 within minutes, reports said. Apple Support, Apple Pay and iCloud were among the most-reported services on Downdetector.

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Downdetector compiles reports submitted by users, so the actual number of people affected could be higher.

What Apple's status page showed

Apple's System Status page listed outages for the App Store and Apple Music from 11:45 a.m. ET (10:15 p.m. IST), and for AppleCare on Device from 11:15 a.m. ET. For iCloud Account & Sign In, Apple said the service may be slow or unavailable and noted: "All users are affected." AppleCare purchases were also temporarily unavailable.

The App Store and Apple Music were showing as available again by 2:02 p.m. ET (12:32 a.m. IST). Minutes later, Apple added outages for iCloud Mail and iCloud.com, affecting some users. iCloud Mail was marked resolved at 2:25 p.m. ET (12:55 a.m. IST), AppleInsider reported. The iCloud sign-in issue was later taken off the list.

Developers were still waiting. Around 12:50 a.m. IST, Apple's developer status page continued to show App Store Connect, Xcode Cloud and several other services as affected. Users also reported trouble activating iPhones, and some Apple retail stores were reportedly unable to complete purchases.

"When Apple sign in breaks, it isn't just one app," James Knight of Digital Warfare told Tom's Guide. An Apple ID sits behind iCloud, Apple Pay, the App Store and the setup of a new phone, so a sign-in failure can lock users out of all of them at once. Knight also advised users not to click on messages asking them to verify their Apple ID.

The outage came a day after technical problems disrupted online banking at several major US banks. Apple has not said how many users were affected worldwide.

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