Who Is Marissa Roy? Indian-Origin Lawyer Wins LA City Attorney Race

Marissa Roy, a 34-year-old Indian-origin lawyer, won the Los Angeles City Attorney election, defeating her opponent, county prosecutor John Mckinney. Her victory was part of a wider electoral shift in Los Angeles, where several candidates backed by progressive organisations also won key races.

Roy, who was a deputy attorney general with the California Department of Justice, campaigned on transforming the city attorney's office into a major public interest legal institution, with a focus on protecting tenants, workers, immigrants and consumers. Her victory brought attention to her legal career and campaign centred on workers' rights, tenant protection and corporate accountability.

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Who Is Marissa Roy?

Marissa Roy is the daughter of an Indian immigrant mother and a white American father. She grew up in Monrovia, California, and attended Flintridge Preparatory School before pursuing higher education at the University of Southern California (USC) and Yale Law School.

According to a profile published by the Los Angeles Times on October 23, Roy received a scholarship to attend USC. She later pursued law at Yale and clerked for US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Richard Paez.

Roy has said that her interest in public-interest law was shaped by the legal fight against California's Proposition 8, which prohibited same-sex marriage in the state. The issue also had a personal connection, as the proposition affected her younger brother, who is gay.

Her Indian-origin background has attracted attention following her election victory, particularly amid the growing visibility of people of Indian origin in American public life. However, Roy's political and professional identity has largely been shaped by her work in California's public legal system and her focus on civil rights and consumer protection.

Legal Career

Roy began her career in the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office in 2017 before moving to the California Department of Justice, where she served as a Deputy Attorney General. Her work involved civil litigation, consumer protection and cases concerning workers' rights.

According to her campaign website, Roy helped pursue wage-theft cases involving workers who were allegedly denied their rightful wages. One case highlighted by her campaign concerned undocumented car-wash workers who were reportedly paid less than $4.50 an hour.

She also represented Los Angeles County as outside counsel in more than a dozen legal actions against the first Trump administration, according to her campaign's account of her professional record. These cases involved issues such as immigration policies, sanctuary-city protections and federal funding.

One of the prominent cases associated with her career involved Meta. Roy was part of the California Department of Justice team involved in litigation concerning allegations that the company's social media platforms harmed children and young users. The Los Angeles Times reported that the litigation culminated in an approximately $17-billion settlement in August 2026. California Attorney General Rob Bonta praised Roy's contribution, describing her as one of the original four members of the state's legal team that worked on the complaint.

Election Promises

Roy campaigned on transforming the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office into what she described as the city's largest public-interest law office. Her campaign focused on strengthening legal protections for tenants, workers and immigrants while holding businesses accountable for alleged misconduct. She also pledged to pursue cases involving wage theft, challenge unlawful eviction practices and use litigation to protect vulnerable communities.

Another key aspect of her campaign involved challenging federal government policies that she believed infringed on the rights of immigrants and local communities. Roy also highlighted the need to address the city's legal expenses and improve the management of litigation.

Opponent - John Mckinney

Roy contested the election against John McKinney, a Los Angeles County prosecutor with around 28 years of prosecutorial experience. According to the Los Angeles Times, McKinney had handled several high-profile criminal cases, including the prosecution in the murder case involving rapper Nipsey Hussle.

His campaign focused on public safety, homelessness and strengthening criminal enforcement. McKinney also questioned Roy's courtroom experience, arguing that her background in civil litigation did not provide the same level of trial experience required for the position. Roy's supporters, however, pointed to her work on complex litigation and her previous experience in the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

Bernie Sanders, Rob Bonta Among Supporters

Roy received endorsements from several prominent political figures and organisations, including US Senator Bernie Sanders and California Attorney General Rob Bonta. She was also backed by the Los Angeles chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, several labour unions and Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

Her campaign received support from progressive voters and organisations that advocated stronger tenant protections, workers' rights and public-interest litigation. Her victory also came amid wider electoral gains for progressive candidates in Los Angeles. The Guardian reported that Nithya Raman, who defeated incumbent Karen Bass in the mayoral contest, was among the other candidates backed by progressive political groups.

Why Is Roy's Victory Significant?

Roy's election has drawn attention to the growing representation of Indian-origin Americans in US public life. As the daughter of an Indian immigrant, she has won a major elected legal position in one of the country's largest cities at the age of 34.

Her victory also marks a transition from government litigation to leading the legal office responsible for representing Los Angeles and advising its elected officials.

Roy will now face the task of translating her campaign promises into policy while overseeing civil litigation, municipal prosecutions and legal services for the city government.

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