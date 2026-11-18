Hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips, widely known online as The Liver Doc, has urged people not to buy or consume former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh's newly launched P32 supplement.

He posted his warning on X on Wednesday morning, days after he took on Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal over his Temple wearable.

"Just a reminder, if anyone is planning to buy and consume cricketer Yuvraj Singh's newly launched P32 health supplement, as a specialist who treats multiple cases of herbal and supplements related liver injury from similar complex botanical products, is - PLEASE DONT," Philips wrote.

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What Is P32?

The product is PROTOCOL32. Yuvraj launched it at The Bay Club in Mumbai on 31 October, as a daily sachet that packs 32 supplements.

The ingredients include creatine, omega-3 DHA, CoQ10, magnesium, vitamin D3, vitamin B12, ashwagandha, curcumin, NAC, glycine, L-theanine, bacopa, saffron, lutein and astaxanthin.

The 8.5-gram sachet is sold on an invitation-only subscription basis, and the company says it is a food supplement, not meant to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Members get blood tests on day 1 and day 90, tracking markers that include homocysteine, hs-CRP and liver enzymes.

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Yuvraj linked the venture to his own health journey, recalling that he played the 2011 World Cup while battling cancer.

Doctors Push Back

Philips is not the only critic. Doctors have questioned the evidence behind the product's health claims and the safety of multi-ingredient supplements. Dr C S Pramesh, director of Tata Memorial Hospital, appealed to Yuvraj to use his following wisely, Business Today reported.

Philips has also argued that an FSSAI approval would only certify manufacturing practices, not what the product does to people.

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The Temple Row

The post follows Philips' public clash with Goyal. Philips questioned the scientific claims of Temple, particularly its ability to assess brain-related metrics through measurements from the superficial temporal artery.

He has called the device "the biggest health scam" on his X account. Goyal responded that he had spent $30 million, including $20 million of his own, on the project.

With two high-profile launches under fire in two weeks, Philips has become a prominent critic of celebrity and founder-led wellness products in India.

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