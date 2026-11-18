India is preparing to make history in animal healthcare with the launch of its first indigenously developed vaccine against the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus. Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will share the achievement of the vaccine with the nation on November 20, 2026, at the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD) in Bhopal.

Developed by ICAR-NIHSAD, the inactivated vaccine specifically targets the H5N1 virus belonging to Clade 2.3.2.1a, which has been responsible for several bird flu outbreaks among chickens.

The development is a significant milestone as no specific commercial vaccine against this particular virus is currently available in India.

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Why Is The Indigenous Vaccine Important?

Commonly known as bird flu, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is a variant of the serious poultry disease that can cause mortality approaching 100% among infected birds. Outbreaks often result in large-scale culling, trade restrictions and substantial financial losses for poultry farmers, reported by PIB.

The bird flu in India was first detected in 2006. Since then the country has reported more than 500 combined outbreaks involving H5N1 and H5N8 subtypes.

A major outbreak could potentially reduce India's GDP growth by up to 1.5%, while more than 20% of the country's poultry population could be at risk if the disease spreads uncontrolled. The 2006 outbreak alone caused estimated direct and indirect losses of Rs 2,200-3,000 crore.

Public Health Concerns and Launch

The H5N1 Clade 2.3.2.1a virus has also been detected in different animal species, including mammals, with three human cases reported in connection with the strain.

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According to the World Health Organization, 1,003 human H5N1 infections, including 479 deaths, have been reported across 25 countries since 2003.

The November 20 launch marks an important step towards strengthening India's indigenous animal disease prevention capabilities.

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