Gold and Silver prices in India continued their slide on Wednesday, November 18, pressured by a strengthening US dollar and rising expectations of another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. The ongoing correction has pulled domestic gold and silver rates down to levels comparable with Apple's flagship iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro smartphones.

Sharp Drop In Gold, Silver Prices

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures dropped by up to Rs 3,158, or 2.35%, to Rs 1,31,065 per 10 grams. December silver futures saw a steeper fall, declining Rs 6,169, or 3.63%, to Rs 1,63,533 per kg. From their all-time highs recorded earlier this year, gold has retreated roughly 27.5%, while silver has tumbled nearly 61% from its peak.

Domestic precious metal prices mirrorred the downturn in global bullion prices, with spot gold slipping 1.4% to $3,796.37 an ounce and spot silver falling 2.9% to $46.01 an ounce.

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Bullion Rates vs. iPhone Pro Pricing

Following the correction, 10 grams of 24K gold, retailing between Rs 1.31 lakh and Rs 1.38 lakh, sits close to the iPhone 17 Pro, which starts around Rs 1,27,900 on Flipkart and Amazon and goes up to Rs 1,74,900 for top storage tiers. Similarly, 1 kg of silver, priced around Rs 1.64 lakh to Rs 2.07 lakh, aligns closely with the iPhone 18 Pro, which starts at Rs 1,64,900 (256GB), rises to Rs 1,89,900 (512GB), and reaches Rs 2,39,900 (1TB) on Flipkart.

Key Drivers Behind the Sell-Off

Hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials have fuelled bets on a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, with markets pricing in a 95.7% probability. Higher interest rates and a firmer dollar typically reduce investor demand for non-yielding assets like bullion. According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, silver faces added headwinds from weak industrial demand, while an appreciating Indian rupee is further weighing on domestic gold prices.

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