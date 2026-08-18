Spider-Man: Brand New Day Collection Day 20: MCU Film Remains Steady

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its steady box office journey on its third Tuesday, with the superhero remaining in theatres with thousands of shows as it progressed through its third week.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 20

Based on Sacnilk data, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 2.14 crore so far in India on Day 20. The film was running across 3,158 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 52.3%. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 563.34 crore, while the India net collection reached Rs 471.19 crore. Final India figures are yet to be reported.

The Hindi version earned Rs 1.03 crore so far from 1,574 shows at 81% occupancy on Day 20. The English version contributed Rs 1.05 crore so far from 1,448 shows at 24% occupancy. The Tamil version added Rs 6 lakh so far from 136 shows.

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Week-Wise Collection

The film recorded Rs 334.75 crore during its first week. Its second week added another Rs 108.65 crore to the India net total. In the third week, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 3.90 crore on Day 16, followed by Rs 10.25 crore on Day 17 and Rs 9.50 crore on Day 18. Day 19 contributed Rs 2 crore.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a superhero film starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and continues Spider-Man's story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film follows Peter Parker as he faces a new chapter in his life while dealing with challenges connected to his identity and responsibilities as Spider-Man.

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