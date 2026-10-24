Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ajay Devgn Starrer Struggles To Regain Momentum, Check Earnings

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is witnessing a slowdown at the box office as it enters its fourth week in theatres. The Ajay Devgn-starrer saw its daily collections drop by 33.3% on Day 22, with the film now counting on its fourth weekend to regain momentum.

Here's a look at the film's Day 22 box office collection and occupancy.

Day 22 Box Office Collection

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Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected Rs 1.40 crore net in India across 2,322 shows on Day 22. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 363.25 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 435.20 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 0.25 crore on Friday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 129.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 564.95 crore.

The film sold an estimated 67,215 tickets on Day 22, taking the total audience count to 1.56 crore.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

The crime thriller opened strongly, collecting Rs 62 crore net on Day 1. It earned Rs 53.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 61 crore on Day 3, taking its opening weekend collection to Rs 176.50 crore.

Collections declined during the weekdays, with the film earning Rs 21 crore on Day 4, Rs 19.50 crore on Day 5, Rs 15.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 13 crore on Day 7. It wrapped up its first week with Rs 245.50 crore net in India.

The film witnessed a fresh boost during its second weekend, collecting Rs 14.50 crore on Day 8, Rs 26.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 22.50 crore on Day 10.

However, earnings slowed during the following weekdays. It collected Rs 6 crore on Day 11, Rs 8.50 crore on Day 12, Rs 5.25 crore on Day 13 and Rs 4.25 crore on Day 14. Its second-week collection stood at Rs 87.50 crore.

During its third week, the film earned Rs 3.10 crore on Day 15, Rs 5 crore on Day 16 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 17. It followed this with Rs 3.50 crore on Day 18 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 19.

Collections then fell to Rs 2.65 crore on Day 20 and Rs 2.10 crore on Day 21. On Day 22, the film earned another Rs 1.40 crore net in India, as its box office momentum continued to slow.

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About The Film

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion follows Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, as he faces renewed police scrutiny and fresh threats to his family. With Meera Deshmukh returning and a new Crime Branch officer investigating the case, Vijay must protect his loved ones while keeping his secrets hidden.

The film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others. The crime thriller was released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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