Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth Starrer Slows Down As Weekday Earnings Dip

Tamil action film Jailer 2 continued its strong run in its second week, with the Rajinikanth starrer's gross collections in India slowly inching towards the Rs 500-crore mark.

The Nelson film earned Rs 2.56-crore net so far on Wednesday from 5,486 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 418.2 crore and the gross to Rs 489.5 crore, according to a report by Sacnilk.

Tamil Leads, Hindi Trails

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Tamil brought in Rs 1.45 crore from 2,354 shows, with occupancy at 17.1%. Telugu added Rs 0.69 crore from 919 shows at 18.1%. Hindi earned Rs 0.42 crore from 2,213 shows at just 8.0%. Overall occupancy is 13.6%.

Among Tamil 2D shows, Chennai had the most shows at 472, with 27.5% occupancy, while Dindigul led by occupancy at 32.5%. Coimbatore recorded 18.5% and Bengaluru 12.0%. Hindi 2D shows averaged 7.67%, with Mumbai leading at 14.0%, the report added.

How The Run Has Gone

The film opened on Thursday, October 15, with Rs 59.70 crore across 16,599 shows at 55.4% occupancy. Friday brought Rs 37.10 crore and Saturday Rs 47.25 crore. Sunday earned Rs 55.85 crore, and its 62.0% occupancy is the highest of the run so far.

Weekdays held up at first, with Rs 42.35 crore on Monday and Rs 46.80 crore on Tuesday. Wednesday dropped to Rs 28.15 crore, and Day 8 added Rs 17.15 crore. Sacnilk puts its Week 1 total at Rs 334.35 crore.

The second Friday made Rs 14.50 crore. Saturday rose to Rs 24.15 crore, and Sunday to Rs 25.70 crore at 38.0% occupancy. Monday fell sharply to Rs 9.45 crore, and Tuesday to Rs 7.50 crore. Show counts have dropped from 16,599 on opening day to 10,664 on Day 13.

READ | Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth Starrer Struggles To Hold Momentum, Mints This Amount

About The Film

Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose peaceful life is disrupted by an international idol-smuggling gang. He goes undercover as a driver to investigate the network and protect his family.

The cast includes S.J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff appear in special roles.

Kalanithi Maran produced the film under Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, and Vijay Kartik Kannan handled cinematography. It runs around two hours and 45 minutes and released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.

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