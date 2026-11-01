Net GST Mop-Up Surges Past Rs 2.03 Lakh Crore In Oct. There's A 42% Import Tax Revenue Link

India's Net Goods & Services Tax revenue jumped 25% to Rs 2,03,356 crore, while Gross GST revenue rose 22.9% to Rs 2,31,290 crore. Majority of the revenue was driven by import-related GST collections; with gross import revenue rising 42.2%.

"The GST collections for October 2026 reflect the continued resilience of the Indian economy, despite persistent global headwinds. The steady month-on-month rise in revenue indicates strong underlying consumption and improving compliance. At the same time, the sustained growth in import-linked collections underscores the need to further push domestic manufacturing capabilities," said Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY India.

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Total GST refunds rose 6.5% year-on-year to Rs 27,934 crore from Rs 26,225 crore. Gross domestic GST revenue rose 15.8% year-on-year to Rs 1.59 lakh crore, while gross import revenue increased 42.2% to Rs 72,246 crore. Net domestic GST revenue grew 16.4% year-on-year to Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

"Looking ahead, the festive season should keep demand buoyant, and collections for the coming month are likely to remain strong. Businesses should use this period to keep their compliance and reconciliation processes robust, so that the benefits of this growth are sustained," Agarwal added.

GST Collections (October, YoY)

Gross GST revenue up 22.9% to Rs 2,31,290 crore

Net GST revenue up 25.6% to Rs 2,03,356 crore

Total GST refunds up 6.5% to Rs 27,934 crore

Gross domestic GST revenue up 15.8% to Rs 1.59 lakh crore.

Gross import revenue up 42.2% to Rs 72,246 crore.

Net domestic GST revenue up 16.4% to Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

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