Honey Singh's Nephew Vidit Olak Among Two Killed In Jalandhar Car Accident

Two young men, including popular singer and rapper Honey Singh's nephew, were reportedly killed in a road accident in Punjab's Jalandhar in the early hours of Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The victims were travelling in a Volkswagen car when it collided with a stationary Municipal Corporation tractor-trolley on a flyover near the Police Lines area.

The deceased were identified as Vidit Olak, the rapper's nephew, and his friend Aarav Talwar, son of the owner of Pappy Sweets. According to police, the two were returning home after attending a birthday party when the accident occurred. Three other occupants of the car survived the crash, reported India Today.

Authorities received information about the accident at around 3 am. The car was travelling from BMC Chowk towards BSF Chowk when it rammed into the stationary tractor-trolley parked on the flyover, according to Baradari police station SHO Sahil Chaudhary.

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The trolley had been parked by Municipal Corporation sanitation workers who were reportedly carrying out cleaning operations in the area and had positioned the vehicle to collect garbage. The collision was severe, resulting in the deaths of both Vidit and Aarav at the accident site.

At the time of the incident, five people were reportedly travelling in the Volkswagen car, two of whom died. The remaining three survived and subsequently returned home, according to police information.

Vidit Olak was the nephew of singer Honey Singh and the son of Dinesh Olak, who owns the Punjabi music company Speed Records. The second victim, Aarav Talwar, was the son of the owner of Pappy Sweets.

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The incident has drawn attention because of Vidit's family connection to the popular singer and the Punjabi music industry.

Following the tragic incident, Honey Singh expressed his grief through an emotional Instagram Story, describing the loss of his nephew as devastating.

"It's a dark decade for me. Loss of my nephew is devastating. Bhole Nath, mehr, mehr, mehr," the singer wrote in his tribute.

Police personnel reached the accident site after receiving information and took the bodies into their custody. They also initiated proceedings to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

According to reports, the families declined further legal action, following which the bodies were handed over to them.

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The accident has once again highlighted concerns over road safety and the risks associated with stationary vehicles on busy roads and flyovers.

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