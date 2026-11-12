Maatrubhumi Vs Eetha: What Salman Khan Told Shraddha Kapoor Ahead Of December 4 Clash

Salman Khan has extended his support to Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha ahead of its theatrical release.

Salman Khan Wishes Eetha Team

Salman Khan shared the poster of Eetha along with its trailer link on his Instagram Story. He tagged Shraddha Kapoor, producer Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films in the post and wrote, “All the best for Eetha.”

Maddock Films later responded to Salman's message, thanking him for his support. The production house wrote, “Thank you for the love and support, Salman sir.”

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The actor's gesture comes as Eetha is preparing for a box office clash with Salman's own Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Both films are scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.

Eetha Trailer And Story

Eetha is a biographical drama based on the life of renowned Tamasha and Lavani artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The film's trailer was released on October 30.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Shraddha Kapoor plays Vithabai in the film. In the trailer, she appears in traditional Lavani attire and performs before large crowds. The footage features elaborate stage settings, energetic dance performances and cheering audiences.

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Along with the spectacle of her performances, the trailer also offers glimpses of Vithabai's personal journey and the difficulties she faced away from the stage. The film explores the artiste's life beyond her public performances.

Watch Trailer Here:

Eetha Cast And Crew

Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma have produced the film, which is backed by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations.

The cast includes Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Anant Joshi, Akshara Singh and Ulka Gupta alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Ajay-Atul have composed the music.

For Shraddha, the film marks another collaboration with Maddock Films after the success of the Stree franchise.

Maatrubhumi To Clash With Eetha

Eetha was earlier expected to face competition from Prabhas' Fauzi and Akshay Kumar's Mauja Hi Mauja. However, both films moved their release dates. Eetha is now scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace was later announced for the same date, setting up a box office clash with Eetha. The film was earlier associated with the title Battle of Galwan and is inspired by the events in the Galwan Valley.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. The makers have also unveiled the film's trailer, setting up the war drama ahead of its theatrical release.

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