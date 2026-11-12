Mumbai Bomb Threat: Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow, Airport, Mayor's Office Among Locations Named In Fresh Email

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence, Jalsa, was among several prominent locations in Mumbai named in a fresh bomb threat email. The message prompted Mumbai Police and security agencies to step up vigilance and inspect the premises mentioned in it.

Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa Named In Threat Email

According to NDTV, the email mentioned several locations in Mumbai, including the Mayor's Office, a bank, a court, Bachchan's bungalow, Mahalakshmi Racecourse and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The message also referred to the Municipal Corporation, following which police and other security agencies were put on alert.

Bomb disposal squads and security teams subsequently inspected the premises named in the email. However, nothing suspicious was found during the searches.

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Authorities are also looking into the threat email as part of the investigation to establish its authenticity and identify its sender.

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Earlier Threat Also Mentioned Jalsa

The latest email comes weeks after Bachchan received another threat on October 23. The earlier message was also marked to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi. It warned of a grenade attack on a school on October 31 and claimed that Bachchan's Juhu home could be targeted between October 31 and November 27.

The email also referred to Khalistan and claimed that an attack could take place during singer Diljit Dosanjh's November 27 concert in the Mahalakshmi Racecourse area. Following the threat, Mumbai Police launched an investigation into the message and increased security around Bachchan's residence.

Amitabh Bachchan Greeted Fans Behind Protective Glass

Amid heightened security, Bachchan continued his traditional Sunday meeting with fans outside Jalsa on November 1. However, the actor appeared behind a transparent protective enclosure while greeting the crowd gathered outside his home.

Bachchan was seen waving at fans from behind the glass. His son and actor Abhishek Bachchan was also present during the interaction, along with several security personnel. Photos from the Sunday Darshan showed the veteran actor acknowledging fans while standing inside the enclosure.

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The protective arrangement allowed Bachchan to continue his regular interaction with fans while additional security measures remained in place around his residence.

The fresh threat has once again raised concerns over security at prominent locations in Mumbai, including the residence of the veteran actor.

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