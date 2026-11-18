India's consumer recovery seems to be expanding, according to CLSA, whose top bet is not an Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) giant but Zomato-parent Eternal Ltd.

The brokerage argued that growth momentum is gradually improving, aided by rural modernisation, rising female workforce participation and greater digital awareness.

At the same time, for companies like Varun Beverages raw material inflation is easing and investors are rewarding firms that can sail through commodity inflation without clamping down on their growth.

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In an improving consumption cycle, CLSA is backing Eternal, Varun Beverages and DMart, with Eternal standing out as its highest-conviction call. The brokerage noted that the Zomato-parent's stock has zoomed 220% since coverage initiation and continues to maintain one of the most bullish forecasts on the D-Street.

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CLSA is expecting the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) to rise from Rs 0.6 in fiscal 2027 to Rs 3.1 in fiscal 2028, implying a three-year compound annual growth rate of about 175%. The brokerage's target price of Rs 513 suggests about 38% upside from current levels.

India is "bucking the trend" versus much of Asia and identifies consumption as one of the most attractive investment themes, according to CLSA. The brokerage highlighted improving consumer demand trends, easing cost pressures and structural drivers such as rural modernization and rising female workforce participation.

It pointed to commentary from Hindustan Unilever on rural transformation and from Varun Beverages on moderating sugar inflation as evidence that the backdrop for consumer companies is improving.

Blinkit Boom

In its research report, CLSA also underlined Blinkit's growing role in the Eternal landscape. The Q-comm delivery app continued to gain share in India's quick-commerce market and is widening its lead in incremental user additions over rivals.

The brokerage's data indicates that Blinkit's customer acquisition momentum remains stronger than peers, reinforcing confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

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