Producer Rajan Shahi has put an end to reports of a five-year leap in TV show Anupamaa. The Rupali Ganguly-starrer will see a time jump of only a few months, with some new characters joining the show. Shahi has also denied speculation about the exit of most of the existing cast members.

Speaking to The Times of India, the producer said the makers have no plans to make major changes to the show's storyline. Anupamaa's life, relationships and personal journey will continue to remain at the centre of the plot.

"There will be a few changes in Anupamaa. There will be a few additions to the cast. There will be no big leap as such. The core focus will remain on Anupamaa's journey and relationships," he said.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

What Changes Can Viewers Expect?

Shahi, while spoeaking to the publication, said that the team is working on a few changes to bring freshness to the show.

"We are just making some structural changes, bringing in a little textural change and adding a few characters. So, it is not even a year's leap. It is not two or three years either. We are just adding a few characters and making some textural changes to bring in freshness."

Addressing the reports about the upcoming leap, Shahi said, "It could be four, five, six or eight months, but not even a year. I don't know why the word 'leap' is being used."

He also stressed that there would be no major cast changes or shift in the characters' age groups. “'Leap' is the wrong word to use. It is a few months only, with no change in the cast or age group," he added.

ALSO READ | Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Mourns Building Guard's Death In Fire, Recalls Him Blessing Her Babies

Anupamaa's Journey So Far

Since its launch in 2020, Anupamaa has introduced three major time jumps. The first came in December 2023, when the story moved ahead by five years and took the lead character to the United States. The show then had a six-month leap in July 2024, followed by a generational jump in October that year.

The current track follows Anupamaa as she tries to rebuild her life and fulfil her dream of owning a house. She is also facing new challenges and threats to her family. The upcoming changes are expected to bring fresh characters and developments to the story without taking it several years ahead.

ALSO READ | 'Anupamaa' Gets An AI Twist As Google Gemini Becomes Part Of The Storyline, Internet Reacts

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.