Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Mourns Building Guard's Death In Fire, Recalls Him Blessing Her Babies

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi and her husband, Vivek Dahiya, are mourning the loss of the security guard of their building, Dhanpat, who died in a fire on the night before Diwali.

The couple and their twin babies were able to escape safely along with their family members and staff. However, the loss of someone close to their family has left them heartbroken.

Divyanka shared an emotional post on Instagram, remembering Dhanpat Uncle and the special place he had in their lives. “Some losses leave behind a silence that never quite goes away,” she wrote.

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What Happened On Diwali Eve?

Divyanka recalled that the family had planned to go out that evening, but their plans kept getting delayed. They were at home when the fire broke out and were able to notice the danger in time. They quickly evacuated with their babies, family and staff.

At first, the family thought they had escaped with only a frightening experience and damage to their home, “until we heard about Dhanpat Uncle”. They found it difficult to accept the news. Even after reaching a friend's house for safety, they kept hoping that it was not true.

With Diwali approaching, power was gradually restored to the building. The gas supply and lifts were also brought back the next day after safety checks, but the residents were still struggling to move past the tragedy.

“The fire dimmed the lights of our home that Diwali, but the loss of a precious life left a darkness in our hearts that no amount of light can undo,” Divyanka wrote.

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Divyanka Mourns

In her message, Divyanka said Dhanpat was not just the building's guard. “Dhanpat Uncle, you were part of our everyday lives, someone we trusted, someone we had imagined in our children's tomorrow,” she wrote.

Divyanka said that she and Vivek would share stories about Dhanpat Uncle with their sons when they are old enough, remembering the man who welcomed them home with his blessings. She also urged people to value those around them and never take their presence for granted.

“We will miss you deeply,” she wrote, praying for Dhanpat Uncle to rest in peace.

Television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, who married on July 8, 2016, welcomed twin sons, Daivik and Vaidvik, on May 26, 2026, after nearly a decade together.

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