Hema Malini Calls Ramayana' A 'Unique Experience', Praises Its Visual Effects

Veteran Actor and politician Hema Malini has shared her take on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which arrived in theatres on November 5, adding to the growing list of celebrity reviews.

After watching the latest version of the epic, she praised its visual presentation, special effects and casting, admitting that the film surprised her in ways she had not anticipated.

Hema Malini On Ramayana

The actor shared her thoughts in a post on X on Tuesday. Given how familiar the Ramayana story is to audiences, Hema said she was unsure what a new adaptation could bring to the table. She went in with “least expectations,” but the experience turned out to be quite different.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

“I was pleasantly surprised at the fabulous presentation, the mind-blowing special effects that left me breathless with anticipation,” she wrote. She also applauded the casting of the film's central characters.

According to Hema, the film's impact was evident in the audience's response. She observed that viewers appeared immersed in the events on screen, as if they had travelled back to the era of the Ramayana and become part of the unfolding story.

“I could see the audience response, transported as they were to another period and made to participate in the events that unfolded,” she added.

She credited the film's use of modern technology for creating that experience, adding that the technical innovations brought a fresh dimension to a narrative that has been told for generations.

“The use of the latest technical innovations made all the difference. A completely unique experience for the Indian audience indeed!” she wrote.

READ | After Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana Achieves Big Box Office Milestone, Grabs Spot In Rs 100 Crore Single-Day India Net Club

Ramayana Records Strong Box Office Numbers

The film's reception has been accompanied by a strong box office performance. Ramayana collected Rs 64.85 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2.

Its collections climbed to Rs 69.80 crore on Saturday, Day 3, before it earned Rs 56.15 crore on Sunday. On Monday, Day 5, the film registered a substantial Rs 107.50 crore.

With these collections, the film's India net total reached Rs 346.35 crore, while its worldwide box office collection stood at Rs 663.90 crore, according to Sacnilk figures.

About The Film

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is planned as the first part of a two-film adaptation of the Indian epic.

The film has attracted attention for its ambitious scale and visual effects, while its casting has also been a major talking point. Hema Malini's praise adds to the attention surrounding the film.

READ | Rs 300 Crore In 5 Days! Ramayana Joins Elite Box Office Club Alongside Two Other Films; Check Top 10 List

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.