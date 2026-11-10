Ai+ Smartphone Prices To Rise From Tomorrow? Check Revised Prices Of Pulse 2 And Nova 2 Series

Expect smartphone price hike of Indian mobile brand Ai+ from November 15 to November 11, 2026, citing rising component costs, supply-side pressures and stronger-than-expected consumer demand across its budget and mid-range smartphone portfolio.

The company said the demand acceleration caused the inventory depletion, while increasing procurement costs for memory and other components have prompted an earlier revision. Customers will have until November 10 to purchase eligible smartphones at existing prices, subject to stock availability, reported The Times of India.

Ai+ Smartphones Getting Costlier

The increased price will affect selected models across the Pulse 2 and Nova 2 series, with hikes ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 depending on the models. The Pulse 2 FE (4GB+64GB) and Pulse 2 (4GB+64GB), previously priced at Rs 8,999, will now cost Rs 10,999.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Similarly, the Nova 2 5G (4GB+64GB) will increase from Rs 11,999 to Rs 13,999, while the Nova 2 Neo 5G (4GB+128GB) will become costlier by Rs 3,000, rising from Rs 12,999 to Rs 15,999.

The Nova 2 Pro 5G (8GB+128GB) will see its price increase from Rs 17,999 to Rs 19,999. Meanwhile, the Nova 2 Ultra 5G (8GB+128GB) will reach from Rs 19,999 to Rs 22,999, as per TOI.

The Nova 2 Power 5G (8GB+128GB) will also become costlier, moving from Rs 16,999 to Rs 18,999. Other storage and RAM configurations across the affected series will also receive revised pricing.

NovaFlip 5G Exempted

The cost of the premium Ai+ NovaFlip 5G (8GB+256GB) will remain unchanged and will continue to retail at Rs 49,999. The revised pricing will take effect on November 11. The move highlights growing cost pressures in the smartphone industry, where rising memory prices, component procurement expenses and sustained consumer demand are influencing manufacturers' pricing strategies.

ALSO READ | Intel Responds To Nvidia; Launches New Generation Of CPU, AI Chips

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.