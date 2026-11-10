IPL Calendar Debate: Juhi Chawla Bats For January Schedule For Cricket Tournament, Lalit Modi Reacts

The timing of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could be due for a rethink, following calls from Juhi Chawla and Lalit Modi to reconsider its traditional calendar. The IPL's founder and the Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner have argued for moving the competition away from April and May, a period marked by intense summer heat.

Lalit Modi reignited the discussion with a post on social media, where he maintained that the IPL had grown into a global sporting brand with enough influence to establish its own calendar without requiring an exclusive window from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Juhi Chawla lent her support to the proposal, raising concerns over the decision to stage the world's biggest cricket league during the peak of summer.

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“The IPL no longer needs to find its place in the cricket calendar. It has earned the right to influence it. So why keep playing the biggest cricket tournament on the planet in the harshest heat? And if the calendar is being reconsidered, why not January instead of April-May?”

“Better conditions. Better cricket. A better experience for everyone overall! The IPL has evolved. Perhaps its calendar should too now!” Chawla posted.

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Lalit Modi quickly acknowledged and welcomed her stance, amplifying the discourse across digital platforms.

Chawla's tweet came in response to Lalit Modi's earlier post suggesting either a January start or a structured October-to-April window for the IPL.

“The IPL is no longer a tournament trying to find its place in world cricket. World cricket must recognise the place the IPL has already earned…The IPL was never built to follow the market. It was built to change the market,” he wrote.

Pointing to the IPL's enormous commercial reach, Lalit Modi called for a fresh look at the tournament's traditional dates to avoid the extreme summer heat. He floated two alternatives: starting the competition in January or adopting a longer October-to-April schedule.

“My proposal is to seriously examine moving the IPL from the increasingly punishing April–May heat, with two alternatives: a January start or a carefully structured October–April competition calendar, Lalit Modi wrote.

“The objective should be a commercially sustainable expansion, better playing conditions, more valuable broadcasting inventory and a stronger long-term economic foundation for Indian cricket,” he added.

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