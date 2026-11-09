BCCI Announces India Women Squad For All-Format South Africa Tour; Jemimah Rodrigues Returns

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the India women's squad for the all-format tour of South Africa, scheduled to take place in December 2026.

Smriti Mandhana will lead the Indian team across all three formats, while Deepti Sharma has been named vice-captain for the Test and ODI squads.

Shafali Verma will serve as the vice-captain of the T20I side.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: 'KL Rahul At No 6?': Kris Srikkanth Slams Gautam Gambhir's Middle-Order Strategy

The Test squad largely retains the same combination as the team that travelled to England for the one-off Test at Lord's.

Meanwhile, Jemimah Rodrigues has returned to India's white-ball squads after missing the Zimbabwe series due to injury. Her return adds to India's options ahead of the upcoming limited-overs assignments.

India's tour of South Africa will feature one Test, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

The one-off Test will begin on December 9 in Gqeberha. This will be followed by the three-match ODI series, which will be played from December 16 to 22 across Paarl, Cape Town and Bloemfontein.

The T20I leg of the tour will take place from December 26 to 30, with matches scheduled in Benoni and Potchefstroom.

The tour will give India an opportunity to compete across formats in South Africa as the team looks to build on its preparations for upcoming international assignments.

India's Test Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh [WK], Yastika Bhatia [WK], Deepti Sharma [VC], Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare

India's ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh [WK], Yastika Bhatia [WK], Deepti Sharma [VC], Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare

ALSO READ: Why Was Ryan Ten Doeschate Afraid To Approach Virat Kohli During Australia Tour?

India's T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma [VC], Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh [WK], G. Kamalini [WK], Anushka Sharma, Deepti Sharma, Sree Charani, Prema Rawat, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.