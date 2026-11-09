Diljit Dosanjh Adds Chandigarh And Kolkata Tour Dates: Check Show Dates, Ticket Sale Timings

Diljit Dosanjh has announced two new shows in Chandigarh and Kolkata as part of his Aura World Tour 2026. The singer-actor, who recently announced the India leg of his tour, will now perform across seven cities in the country.

In his latest Instagram post, Dosanjh shared the dates for both cities. “AURA INDIA TOUR 2026. New Show Added 12 Dec. Chandigarh 19 Dec. Kolkata. Pre Sale - 10 Nov. 12PM IST General Sale - 12 Nov. 3PM IST,” he wrote.

The Chandigarh concert will be held at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on December 12, while the Kolkata show is scheduled to take place at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on December 19.

The India leg of the tour kicked off in Delhi-NCR on November 1. Dosanjh will next perform in Indore on November 15.

The seven-city India tour follows his concerts across Europe and North America. The singer is set to do a special New Year's Eve concert in Abu Dhabi.

Apart from his Aura World Tour, Diljit Dosanjh is set to take Punjabi music to another international stage. The singer has been named as one of the performers at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards. He will share the stage with several well-known Latin music stars, including Karol G and Bizarrap, at the ceremony in Las Vegas on November 12. The 27th edition will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Makes History As Singer Set To Perform At 2026 Latin Grammy Awards

Diljit Dosanjh Aura World Tour 2026: Show Dates

Indore: November 15

Ahmedabad: November 21

Mumbai: November 27

Bengaluru: November 29

Lucknow: December 5

Chandigarh: December 12

Kolkata: December 19

Diljit Dosanjh Aura World Tour 2026: Ticket Sale Timings

Tickets for the newly announced Chandigarh and Kolkata shows will be available for pre-sale from November 10 at 12 pm IST. General ticket sales will begin on November 12 at 3 pm IST.

ALSO READ: Four Songs Disallowed At Diljit Dosanjh's Indore Concert Over Concerns About Impact On Children

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