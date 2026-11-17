US intelligence indicates that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials in Washington with a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon, CNN reported, citing seven US officials.

Officials remain divided over whether Tehran can or will attempt such an attack.

Sources told the outlet the planning is, for now, an effort by Iran to create options rather than a sign of an imminent strike. Two of them said the intelligence is specific, naming locations and targets, and has triggered a flurry of contingency planning.

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White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said the US is monitoring all potential threats, but that there are "no credible threats to the homeland" at this time.

The intelligence emerges against the backdrop of the US-Iran war, which US President Donald Trump started in February. Iran is under ongoing US military strikes and an economic blockade that senior officials have called "devastating".

Talks to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz have yielded no results. Trump said last week that the war would be over "fairly soon".

Officials have met several times in the past week to discuss countering the threat. Separately, the Secret Service moved Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent into military housing last week after threats from Iran.

A dirty bomb packages radioactive material into a conventional explosive. It is far less destructive than a nuclear weapon, and the main difficulty is acquiring the radioactive material.

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Officials noted that Iran would not need to smuggle in operatives and could instead recruit someone already in the US. One source said US intelligence had picked up Iranian chatter claiming that bomb-making materials were already stashed in the country, though officials disagree on how credible this is.

A source said Iran's capability has not grown. What has changed, the source said, is its incentive.

CNN also reported a surveillance law allowing the collection of foreigners' communications expired in June, though existing orders remain valid until March 2027. Attorney General Todd Blanche, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and CIA Director John Ratcliffe have urged Congress to renew it.

A spokesperson for Iran's mission to the United Nations rejected the allegations as "false and fabricated". The Defence Department referred queries to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which declined to comment.

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